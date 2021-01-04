Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EDNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edenred from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of Edenred stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. Edenred has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

