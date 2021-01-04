Edgeless (EDG) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 4% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $429,760.22 and approximately $563.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

