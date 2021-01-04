Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $383.50

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) (LON:EWI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 383.50 ($5.01) and last traded at GBX 371.50 ($4.85), with a volume of 327457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 334.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 293.88. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.69.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Company Profile (LON:EWI)

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (EWI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.