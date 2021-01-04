Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW traded down $2.38 on Monday, reaching $88.85. The stock had a trading volume of 47,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.42. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.82.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $991,790.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,191 shares of company stock worth $29,159,883 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

