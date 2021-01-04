EFFORCE Hits 1-Day Volume of $29.30 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. EFFORCE has a total market capitalization of $45.02 million and $29.30 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EFFORCE token can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00004103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EFFORCE has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00126751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.51 or 0.00539600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00147057 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00284824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00050510 BTC.

EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,347,688 tokens. EFFORCE’s official message board is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

EFFORCE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EFFORCE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EFFORCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

