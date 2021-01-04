Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0847 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $18.72 million and $11.37 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00482981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 70.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,128,934 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

Einsteinium Coin Trading

Einsteinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

