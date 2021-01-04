EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 13,052 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 2.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,093 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.90. 616,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,012. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

