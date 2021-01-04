EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 297,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 298.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,093 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 14.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,352,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,176,000 after acquiring an additional 990,226 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,673,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 485,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,415,000 after purchasing an additional 391,637 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $64.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

