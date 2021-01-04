EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires Shares of 272,487 VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 272,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF comprises 2.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 2.08% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.13. 1,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

