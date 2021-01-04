EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.5% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.84. 45,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,712. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

