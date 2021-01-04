EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys Shares of 12,053 Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,740,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $208.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.86.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.