EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 163.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.59. 421,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,148,972. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.28. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.18 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

