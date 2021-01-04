EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 716,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 231,549 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 187,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 957,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 753,142 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 441.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 343,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $62.68. 1,237,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,026,551. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $62.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.42.

