El Pollo Loco Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,149 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,721% compared to the average volume of 118 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,932. The company has a market cap of $663.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $19.90.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the second quarter valued at $5,194,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 440,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 93,582 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.