Elastos 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.91 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and $2.91 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00004883 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005053 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001609 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001037 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

