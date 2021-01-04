Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) traded up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.23. 3,775,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,977,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.27.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,898,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 571,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

