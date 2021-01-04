Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $7.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.12 billion and the highest is $7.33 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $6.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.22 billion to $24.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.82 billion to $27.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.80.

LLY opened at $168.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.77. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $173.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,851,000 after buying an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,484,000 after buying an additional 179,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after buying an additional 274,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

