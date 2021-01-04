Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $4.16 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $125.09 million and approximately $383,533.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00012777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. In the last week, Elitium has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00312669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00515110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00271329 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049402 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 tokens. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

