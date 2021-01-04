Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) Trading Down 15%

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) (CVE:ELO) shares were down 15% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.76. Approximately 497,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 661% from the average daily volume of 65,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$84.09 million and a PE ratio of -48.14.

Eloro Resources Ltd. (ELO.V) Company Profile (CVE:ELO)

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

