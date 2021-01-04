ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

EGKLF has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) raised ElringKlinger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGKLF remained flat at $$16.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.35. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $16.00.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

