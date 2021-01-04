Elrond ERD Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00030066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126275 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.15 or 0.00272720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.11 or 0.00525829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.