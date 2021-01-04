Elrond Reaches Market Capitalization of $507.86 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Elrond token can now be purchased for approximately $30.57 or 0.00095862 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. Elrond has a market cap of $507.86 million and approximately $107.73 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00126752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00269919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.35 or 0.00524752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00276631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00018790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050771 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,943,892 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,611,815 tokens. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Binance DEX, Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

