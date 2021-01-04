Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,431,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 430,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.
Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)
Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
