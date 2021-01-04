Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 1,431,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 430,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.78 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 million and a PE ratio of -9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Elys Game Technology news, CEO Michele Ciavarella acquired 21,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,514.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 100,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,399,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,565.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 451,500 shares of company stock worth $1,281,540. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology, Corp., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

