Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 7.2%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 3,351,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,716,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. On average, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Embraer by 37.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Embraer by 132.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,254 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Embraer by 12.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Embraer by 35.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 272.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 84,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

