Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EEX shares. BidaskClub raised Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Emerald from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 402.06%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brian Field bought 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $53,141.29. Also, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Emerald by 2,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

