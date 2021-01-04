Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 889,089 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 214,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

