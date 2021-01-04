Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) PT Raised to $12.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.13% from the stock’s current price.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENDP opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $634.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. Endo International’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Endo International by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Endo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Endo International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 169,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.