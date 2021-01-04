Endor Protocol (EDR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $12.07 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $13.16 million and $12.07 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, BitForex, Kucoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00025559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00281332 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00037743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001675 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.15 or 0.01274956 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, DEx.top, Upbit, Coinsuper, Coinall, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

