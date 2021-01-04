Energo (TSL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140,486.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Energo token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Coinrail and Gate.io. Energo has a market capitalization of $140,486.00 and approximately $41,951.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energo has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00042447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.15 or 0.00347652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00035597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00023546 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (CRYPTO:TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs

Energo Token Trading

Energo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Gate.io and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

