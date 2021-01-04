Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) were down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 6,237,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 1,835,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UUUU. BidaskClub raised Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.08.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 257,589 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

