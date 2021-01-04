Energycoin Hits Market Cap of $153,797.66 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Energycoin has a market capitalization of $153,797.66 and approximately $69.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energycoin has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005784 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

