Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €7.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.24) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 18.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.26 ($10.89).

ENI stock opened at €8.58 ($10.09) on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.15.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

