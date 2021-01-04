Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001415 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 36.7% lower against the US dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $6.24 million and approximately $86,352.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00281046 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008169 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.06 or 0.01318462 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000038 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,296,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,046,948 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enigma

Enigma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

