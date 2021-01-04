Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.31 Million

Analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will report sales of $283.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.62 million and the highest is $312.00 million. Enova International reported sales of $345.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

ENVA stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $883.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.00. Enova International has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

