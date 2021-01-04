Enova International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,942% compared to the average daily volume of 159 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.06. 592,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,218. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.62 million. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enova International will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.