Enova International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ENVA)

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,426 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,942% compared to the average daily volume of 159 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enova International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.
Shares of ENVA stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.06. 592,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,218. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.
In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,710,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Enova International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Enova International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
