Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. 140166 began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $99.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.94.

ENPH stock traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 134.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.51. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $189.41.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 54,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.82, for a total value of $9,942,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $587,327.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,155,568.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

