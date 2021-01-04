EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to post sales of $229.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $234.80 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $286.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 958.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.