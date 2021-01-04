EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.77

Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.77 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 1030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.52.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 732.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 306,056 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 261,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,169 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 119,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 114,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

