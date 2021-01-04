Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Price Target Raised to C$1.00

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its target price raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, November 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.73.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock remained flat at $C$0.91 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 380,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$147.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.75. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$3.08.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

