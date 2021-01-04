Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.81.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESVIF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,379. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

