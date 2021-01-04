Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $0.65 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $0.50 to $0.55 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.81.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 15,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,379. Ensign Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.