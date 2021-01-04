EnterCoin (ENTRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $82,013.39 and approximately $3.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00042437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00345136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024025 BTC.

EnterCoin Token Profile

ENTRC is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

