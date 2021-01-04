Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.64. 1,488,085 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,603,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $364.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 199.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM)

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.