Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Down to $23.15

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.15, but opened at $20.58. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 517 shares.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

About Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

