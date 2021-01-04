EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $2.73 or 0.00008767 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $4.77 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOS has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,025,889,894 coins and its circulating supply is 939,189,882 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

