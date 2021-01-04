eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. eosDAC has a market cap of $769,388.56 and $88,634.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

