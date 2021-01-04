EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.54 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $732,394.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00003038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00029633 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 108.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00316533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00126613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.44 or 0.00520197 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00279225 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00050240 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

