EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.22 Million

Analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post $702.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700.40 million and the highest is $704.91 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $632.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $358.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $360.89.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,391 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

