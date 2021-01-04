Equal (EQL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $91,616.92 and $3.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00343456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

EQL is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

