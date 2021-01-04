Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:EQX)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 1,850,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,406,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

EQX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. CIBC increased their price target on Equinox Gold from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.45 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000.

About Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

